Adidas has found itself in hot water with Bella Hadid and the Israelite community over their recent shoe campaign that referenced the 1972 Munich Olympics tragedy. The situation escalated quickly, leading Adidas to issue multiple apologies and remove Bella Hadid from the campaign to mitigate the backlash.

In their latest statement, Adidas acknowledged the unintended connection to the Munich tragedy and expressed regret for any distress caused to communities worldwide. They also apologized to influencers like Bella Hadid for the negative impact and announced revisions to the campaign to address the issue.

The controversy has prompted Bella Hadid to seek legal counsel, not because she was removed from the campaign but because of the insensitive nature of the campaign itself. She reportedly blamed Adidas for associating anyone with the violence of the 1972 Munich Games without acknowledging the historical context beforehand.

This isn’t the first time Bella Hadid has faced public scrutiny. Earlier this year, an incident involving her security team and a Russian influencer at the Cannes Film Festival sparked outrage on social media. The influencer accused Hadid’s bodyguards of mistreating other guests and damaging her outfit, leading to a heated exchange on Instagram.

Many social media users criticized Bella Hadid and her team for their behavior, with some calling out the model for not addressing the situation appropriately. The incident with the Russian influencer remains unresolved, but it has added to the negative attention surrounding Bella Hadid in recent months.

As Bella Hadid navigates these controversies, the question remains: will Adidas’ apologies be enough to extinguish the flames of litigation? Only time will tell how this situation unfolds and whether all parties involved can find a resolution moving forward.