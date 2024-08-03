Adele’s fans were in for a treat as she kicked off her highly anticipated residency in Munich. The star hinted at her engagement to Rich Paul during the show, sparking speculation among the audience. Despite rumors of them already being married, it was revealed that they had recently gotten engaged, with Rich proposing in Adele’s hometown of Tottenham.

The singer faced some challenges during the performance, including a fashion faux pas with her soaked dress due to the rain. She paused the show to address the situation, showing her humorous side and entertaining the crowd. Adele also performed her hit song “Chasing Pavements” for the first time in seven years, delighting fans.

However, not all fans were happy with the ticket sales process, with some feeling misled and exploited by Ticketmaster. A petition was launched to address the unfair treatment of early buyers, calling for full refunds and fair ticket transfers. Fans expressed frustration over the inability to resell tickets and the high prices of merchandise at the concert.

Despite the ticketing issues, Adele’s fans showed their dedication by traveling from the UK to Germany to attend the show. One fan even sported custom Adele Crocs, showcasing his love for the singer. Organizers aimed to break a world record with the largest outdoor screen at the venue, adding to the excitement of the event.

Overall, Adele’s residency in Munich was a mix of thrilling performances, engagement speculations, ticketing controversies, and dedicated fans showing their support. The star’s ability to entertain and connect with her audience shone through, making the event a memorable experience for all involved.