Adele had a heartwarming interaction with a young fan during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas. The fan, Alexandra, shared a video on social media showing the moment when Adele noticed her daughter, Valentina, dressed in an outfit inspired by one of Adele’s iconic looks. In the video, Valentina catches Adele’s eye as she sings “When We Were Young,” prompting Adele to compliment her dress and pose for a photo with her.

Valentina’s dress was a custom creation made by her great-grandmother in less than 48 hours before the show. Alexandra expressed her gratitude to her Mima for crafting the dress and shared the special moment online. Prior to the show, Alexandra also posted a video of Valentina showcasing her outfit inside the venue, building excitement for the encounter with the pop star.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been full of memorable moments. Earlier this month, Adele confronted a heckler who made what she believed to be anti-Pride comments during her show. The singer passionately defended the LGBTQ+ community, expressing her disapproval of the remarks made by the audience member.

Adele’s residency in Vegas has been a hit with fans, with many viral moments and unforgettable experiences. The singer’s interactions with fans, like the sweet moment with Valentina, have added a special touch to her performances. As Adele continues to captivate audiences with her powerhouse vocals and genuine personality, fans eagerly anticipate more surprises and heartfelt moments during her residency in Las Vegas.