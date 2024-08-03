Adele, known for her emotional ballads, has started a month-long residency in Germany and has shared her hangover prevention trick with her fans. After giving up alcohol last year, Adele is no longer teetotal and has found a way to enjoy a drink without suffering from a hangover the next day. She advised her fans to hydrate while they dehydrate by alternating between drinking alcohol and water.

During her performance, Adele interacted with her audience, expressing her excitement about having a drink on Sunday. She also opened up about the pressure of putting together a show and how she enjoys talking to people. Despite her estimated worth of £170 million, Adele mentioned that she doesn’t get out of the house very often.

Last year, Adele missed having a drink during her residency in Las Vegas and joked with her audiences about how the more they drink, the better she sounds. Her track “I Drink Wine” reached number four on the charts in 2022. Adele had previously revealed that she was borderline alcoholic during her twenties and had cut out caffeine.

In another story, former X Factor judges Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh reunited after five years. Louis had made fun of Simon during his Celebrity Big Brother stint, but they put their differences aside when Louis visited Simon in Dublin while filming auditions for a new boyband. Simon valued Louis’ opinion and expertise in music and boybands, and they patched up their friendship.

Victoria Beckham shared a childhood memory of being embarrassed when her dad drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce. She recalled how she and her siblings preferred to go to school in a white van rather than the luxurious car. Beckham mentioned that nowadays, she would enjoy riding in a Rolls-Royce.

Ryan Gosling is following in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds by looking to buy a house in London with his wife Eva Mendes. They are considering properties in Barnes, a posh neighbourhood in the capital, as Gosling has been in London shooting a sci-fi movie. Reynolds had previously purchased a home in South-West London with his wife Blake Lively.

Mark Labbett’s ex Hayley Palmer expressed her desire to become a relationship coach after her breakup with The Chase star. She found joy in helping others navigate through similar experiences and felt it could be her calling. Aerosmith has announced their retirement from touring after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage and a fractured larynx. Despite efforts to recover, Tyler’s voice has not fully healed, leading the band to make the difficult decision to retire from touring.