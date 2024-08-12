Adele and Rich Paul are taking their relationship to the next level as they recently confirmed their engagement, putting an end to all the rumors and speculations. Throughout their three-year relationship, fans have been eagerly waiting for this news, especially after Adele referred to Rich as her “husband” during her Las Vegas residency shows. However, it was later clarified that they are engaged, not married.

The couple first sparked engagement rumors when Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger in November 2021. Despite the ring disappearing later on, sources close to the singer revealed that she believed Rich was her “soulmate.” Adele also expressed her openness to marriage in a SiriusXM interview in December of the same year.

Further fueling the speculation, Adele flaunted a massive diamond ring at the 2022 BRIT Awards, leading fans to believe that they had gotten engaged. However, Adele denied these rumors in an interview with Elle US, stating that she was not married but very much in love.

As their relationship continued to progress, Adele and Rich moved in together in May 2022 and hinted at their plans for the future. Adele expressed her desire to have more children in a radio interview, while Rich mentioned his interest in being an “older dad.” Despite Adele’s denial of the marriage rumors, she continued to call Rich her “husband” during her concerts in June and September 2023.

Rich Paul also addressed the ongoing speculation in an interview, where he praised their relationship and mutual growth. While he refrained from confirming the marriage rumors, he acknowledged that they are in a good space and support each other.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Adele and Rich have been calling each other “husband” and “wife” for a while now, even though they are not legally married. They see their relationship as more than just a title and already act as if they are married, enjoying the security and adoration they provide each other.

Adele previously made headlines when she reportedly announced her marriage to Rich at a comedy show in Los Angeles. While representatives for the couple have not confirmed this news, Adele’s recent revelation during her concert in Germany where she showed off her engagement ring suggests that wedding bells are in their future.

Although Adele and Rich have yet to make a formal announcement on social media, their actions and words speak volumes about their commitment and love for each other. As fans eagerly await more details about their engagement, it is clear that Adele and Rich’s love story continues to capture the hearts of many.