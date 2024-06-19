Adele was in for a surprise during one of her recent concerts when she spotted a young fan who looked just like her. The resemblance was so uncanny that Adele had to take a moment to acknowledge the resemblance. The young fan was thrilled to catch Adele’s attention and the crowd went wild with excitement.

In other news, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a heartwarming reunion with their baby from their time on “All My Children.” The couple was overjoyed to see how much their baby had grown and reminisced about their time on the popular soap opera.

Meanwhile, ’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Kobe and Emily had a traditional wedding ceremony that left everyone in awe. Emily made a grand entrance that had everyone talking, and Kobe couldn’t hide his emotions as he watched his bride walk down the aisle.

On a lighter note, Kylie Jenner and Aire put a fun twist on the ABCs with their rendition of “Rise and Shine.” The catchy tune had fans singing along and showed off their playful side.

As for Ashanti, she recently shared some intimate moments from her maternity shoot as she celebrates her first child with Nelly. The singer looked radiant and happy as she posed for the camera, excited for the arrival of her little one.

In a surprising revelation, Usher shared that he doesn’t eat on Wednesdays. The singer opened up about his unique eating habits and how it has helped him stay healthy and energized.

Overall, it’s been an eventful time in the world of celebrities, with heartwarming reunions, surprising revelations, and exciting performances. Fans can’t get enough of the latest news and updates from their favorite stars.