Netflix to Adapt Edyr Augusto’s Book “Pssica” into Series

Aline Monteiro

Editor of “Você”

A story that depicts the abduction of women, rapes, drug trafficking, child prostitution, corruption, and other social ills is among the new series productions of Netflix. The novel “Pssica,” by the Paraense writer Edyr Augusto, will be turned into a series on the platform, bringing to a global audience scenes of urban Belém that characterize the writer’s work.

The announcement was made last Wednesday, 5, during Rio2C, the largest creativity and innovation event in Latin America, which runs until Sunday in the capital city of Rio de Janeiro. It was mentioned as one of the highlights in a panel on the new Brazilian productions of Netflix.

With production by Andrea Barata Ribeiro, from O2 Filmes, and directed by Fernando Meirelles and Quico Meirelles, the series based on the book “Pssica” will be a miniseries that will begin production soon in Pará. “In it, we follow the stories of Janalice, Preá, and Mariangel. Packed with drama, action, and violence, the lives of these three strangers collide as they navigate the rivers of the Atlantic Amazon. Janalice is abducted by human trafficking, Preá must come to terms with his fate as the leader of a gang of ‘water rats,’ and Mariangel sets out on a mission to avenge the murder of her family. The three will try to survive the ‘pssica’ (curse) they believe has been cast upon them,” says the summary announced about the police thriller.

In Belém, Edyr Augusto celebrated the announcement and the weight that the production will carry, in the hands of big names in the national audiovisual industry. But especially the scope that a platform like Netflix will give not only to his story but also to Pará and the literature and arts produced here, as well as the local talents.

“Perhaps this series will serve to draw attention to everything we do. We have a very rich land, but we are very isolated from the Southeast,” says Edyr, noting that he never had to leave Belém to see his books published in other countries and internationally awarded. But he believes that the eyes of Brazil have yet to turn to us.

“This will get the message across, people will see our land, it will awaken everyone. We have excellent young writers, many singers, musicians, visual artists. We have a lot to show. This series can open people’s eyes to us,” he assesses.

The adaptation of “Pssica” for audiovisual is not a recent idea. The rights were bought by Fernando Meirelles’ company at least four years ago, and the idea was to produce a feature film directed by him, Quico Meirelles. “Cinema has a different pace, it is an art that requires a lot of money,” says Edyr, noting that the project was, until then, looking for resources.

Netflix does not provide more information than the brief announcement released at Rio2C, but here, there is already talk of producers scouting for cast, locations, and starting the production of the project.

Edyr is curious to see how some scenes from his book will be translated to the screen. “I think a big shock will be the action of the ‘water rats,’ because the average Paulista, Carioca does not have much knowledge of the rivers here,” he says, although he is not worried about possible changes that may be made to the story.

“I have not read the script yet, but it is by Bráulio Mantovani, one of the great names in Brazil. Of course, it is a different language, the story may change in some points. But the prospects are the best possible,” says the author.

“I think it will be very good. But I also don’t worry about it. The movie is the movie and the book is the book,” he concludes.

The article was originally published by “O Diário do Pará,” a newspaper founded by journalist Laércio Wilson Barbalho, printed daily in Belém since 1982, owned by the RBA Group.