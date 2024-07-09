Adam Newman’s guilt over his betrayal with Chelsea Lawson is growing, and he is desperate to keep Sally Spectra by his side. Despite knowing that he should come clean about his infidelity, Adam is likely to keep the secret to himself for as long as possible.

To cope with his guilt, Adam might decide to propose to Sally. In his mind, this proposal could be a way to show Sally and himself that he is committed to their future together and ready to move on from his past with Chelsea. However, Sally may be taken aback by the sudden proposal and wonder if it is too soon, especially considering their rocky history.

If Adam and Sally do get engaged, it will only increase the tension and drama in their relationship. Sally, who is currently oblivious to Adam’s cheating, is set to face heartbreak and anger once the truth comes out. It seems like their romance is doomed to fail, with Adam’s guilty conscience leading to a disastrous fallout.

As the storyline unfolds, fans can expect to see Adam's grand gesture of a marriage proposal adding fuel to the fire.