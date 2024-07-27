Adam Peaty, the Olympic champion swimmer, has recently won the 100m breaststroke semi-final at the Paris Olympics. His girlfriend, Holly Ramsay, praised him for his determination and dedication. Holly, who is the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, described Adam as the ‘best father’ to his son George, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Eirianned Munro.

Adam and Holly have been in a relationship since 2023 and made their relationship public in June of the same year. They even have matching tattoos as a symbol of their love and commitment. There were rumors of an engagement between the couple earlier this year, but nothing has been confirmed.

Before dating Holly, Adam was in a long-term relationship with Eirianned, with whom he shares a son. The relationship with Eirianned faced challenges, including Adam’s battle with depression and alcoholism. However, he found solace in swimming and returned to the sport, determined to set a positive example for his son and any future children he may have.

Adam’s appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 with dance partner Katya Jones added strain to his relationship with Eirianned. The rumors and speculation surrounding his partnership with Katya created tension, ultimately leading to the end of his relationship with Eirianned. Despite the challenges they faced, Eirianned has spoken openly about the difficulties of single motherhood and the importance of surrounding oneself with a supportive community.

Overall, Adam Peaty’s relationship history has been marked by ups and downs, but he continues to focus on his swimming career and being a devoted father to his son. His current relationship with Holly Ramsay seems to be going strong, with both partners supporting each other in their respective endeavors. As Adam competes in the Paris Olympics, Holly remains his biggest cheerleader, celebrating his victories both in and out of the pool.