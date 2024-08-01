Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has reportedly received approval from Gordon Ramsay to marry his daughter Holly. The 24-year-old made their relationship public on Instagram back in June 2023. The couple first met when Holly’s younger sister Tilly was competing alongside Adam on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. According to OK! Magazine, Gordon Ramsay sees Adam as the “perfect” son-in-law and is ready to give his blessing if Adam decides to propose to Holly.

A source revealed that Gordon admires Adam for his dedication and hard work as a top athlete, given Gordon’s background as a former footballer. The source also mentioned that Gordon and Adam have a great bond, filled with respect and banter. Holly is said to be very happy with Adam and is excited about the prospect of him becoming part of the family.

Unfortunately, Adam faced a setback at the Olympics when he tested positive for Covid shortly after winning a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke at Paris 2024. Despite the challenges, Holly traveled to Paris to support her boyfriend during this difficult time.

In 2023, Adam took a break from swimming to prioritize his mental health after struggling with depression and alcoholism. He credited the Ramsay family, especially Holly, for their support and inspiration in his journey back to the pool. Adam and his previous partner, Eiri Munroe, announced their separation in August 2022. Holly, on the other hand, is a successful model signed with EST Models and has a significant following on Instagram.

Beyond her modeling career, Holly also hosts a podcast called 21 & Over where she openly discusses her life and experiences with depression. Before her modeling career took off, she worked part-time at the clothing store Brandy Melville.

The relationship between Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay seems to be going strong, with the support of Gordon Ramsay and the Ramsay family behind them. As they navigate the ups and downs of life, the couple continues to lean on each other and their loved ones for strength and guidance.