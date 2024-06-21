Adam Peaty, the Olympic swimmer, recently opened up in an interview about his past struggles with alcoholism and depression, as well as his plans for the future, including starting a family with his girlfriend, Holly Ramsay. Peaty, 29, who shares a three-year-old son named George with his ex Eirianedd Munro, spoke candidly about hitting rock bottom in his swimming career, which led him to turn to drinking and partying as a coping mechanism.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Peaty expressed his determination to keep pushing forward, not only for himself but also as an example for his son and any future children he may have. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and not giving up when faced with adversity, a lesson he hopes to impart on his loved ones.

Peaty also touched on the toll that his rigorous training and pursuit of Olympic success has taken on his personal life, admitting that the pursuit of greatness can sometimes come at a cost, including strained relationships. He acknowledged the need for self-reflection and accountability, noting that true change can only come from within.

In the interview, Peaty credited his support network, including his girlfriend Holly, for helping him navigate through his darkest moments. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he has received from those around him, which has been instrumental in his journey towards healing and growth.

Peaty’s relationship with Holly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, has been a source of strength and inspiration for him. He praised Gordon Ramsay for his work ethic and relentless pursuit of excellence, which has motivated Peaty to adopt a similar mindset in his swimming career.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Peaty has found a renewed passion for swimming and recently qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. His journey serves as a testament to the power of resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles and achieving one’s goals.

The full interview with Adam Peaty is available for Men’s Health Squad members now on the Men’s Health app, whilst the magazine goes on sale from 25th June.