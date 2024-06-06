adam-levine-kelsea-ballerini-join-the-voice-as-season-27-coaches

Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini Set to Join ‘The Voice’ as Coaches for Season 27

“The Voice” is gearing up for its 27th season next spring with an exciting lineup of coaches. Original coach Adam Levine will be returning to his red chair, while new coach Kelsea Ballerini will be joining him, alongside returning coaches Michael Bublé and John Legend.

Ballerini, a talented artist with multiple Grammy Award nominations and a Grand Ole Opry inductee, has previously appeared on “The Voice” as a battle advisor and coach. Known for her chart-topping hits and impressive career in country music, Ballerini is sure to bring a fresh perspective to the coaching panel.

Levine, a proven cultural force and frontman of Maroon 5, will be making his comeback after taking a break from the show. With a successful Las Vegas residency and multiple Grammy Awards under his belt, Levine is ready to mentor the next generation of artists on “The Voice.”

Joining them are returning coaches Michael Bublé and John Legend, who will continue to guide aspiring musicians on their journey to stardom. The upcoming season promises to be full of talent, passion, and fierce competition as the coaches search for the next voice to take the music world by storm.

Season 26, set to premiere this fall, will feature a star-studded lineup of coaches including Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani. Fans can expect an exciting season ahead with incredible performances and unforgettable moments.

Don’t miss out on all the action as “The Voice” returns with a new season filled with talent, emotion, and the power of music. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as the coaches gear up to find the next big star in the music industry.