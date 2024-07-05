Adam Frost, the well-known garden designer and horticulturist, has been a presenter on BBC’s Gardeners’ World since 2016. Recently, he shared exciting news with his fans on Instagram. Adam announced that he will be going on tour again in 2025, after the success of his previous tour. The tour, organized by Fane Productions, will feature new content and stories about people, plants, and places.

In the video posted by Adam, he expressed his gratitude for the support and mentioned that the tour will kick off in Spring 2025 and continue into the autumn. Fans can expect to hear some of the pickles he has gotten himself into along the way, along with a few naughty stories. Adam’s main goal for the tour is to bring joy to people as he travels around the country.

The response from fans was overwhelmingly positive, with many already booking their tickets for the upcoming tour. Comments on Adam’s post reflected excitement and anticipation for the show. Adam’s tour will begin in March 2025 in Newark and conclude in April in Ilkley. He will then resume the tour in September, starting in King’s Lynn and wrapping up in October in Edinburgh.

Adam, known for his success at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with seven gold medals, is looking forward to sharing his new show with audiences across the UK. He encouraged fans to visit the Fane Productions website to book their tickets and expressed his excitement to see everyone at the shows.

Overall, Adam Frost’s announcement of his upcoming tour has generated a lot of buzz and enthusiasm among fans. His unique storytelling and expertise in gardening are sure to make the tour a delightful experience for all attendees. Be sure to secure your tickets early to catch Adam Frost live on stage sharing his passion for people, plants, and places.