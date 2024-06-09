Adam Copeland Provides Update Following Tibia Surgery

The physical condition of Adam Copeland raised alarms within All Elite Wrestling. The Canadian professional wrestler and actor suffered a tibia fracture at Double or Nothing 2024, which led to his indefinite absence from the ring and left the TNT Championship vacant.

Fortunately, The Rated R Superstar’s recovery seems to be off to a good start and even hints at immediate physical preparation. Just moments ago, the wrestler provided an initial update on his physical condition following surgery on his tibia.

“It’s my first morning after the surgery, and I want to know what I can exercise in my condition,” said Adam Copeland on crutches with his leg completely casted. Despite his current physical state, The Iconoclast managed to perform a quadriceps workout without any issues, although he clarified that his casted part had to remain immobilized.

The Future of Adam Copeland in AEW

Tibia repair surgery takes three to six months to fully heal. This is the longest absence that The Rated R Superstar will experience since joining AEW in 2023. His absence from Forbidden Door is more than confirmed, although there is still a very small hope that he can recover in time to work at Wembley Stadium at the end of August.

Adam Copeland forcibly ended his second reign with the All Elite Wrestling television title. The wrestler achieved a 70-day streak and six successful defenses since his victory on AEW Dynamite. Copeland defeated Christian Cage in an I Quit match on the night of March 20 in Toronto to start his first extensive reign in over a decade.

