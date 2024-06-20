Hollywood is currently grieving the loss of renowned actor Donald Sutherland, who passed away at the age of 88 after battling a long illness. This sad news was confirmed by CAA to Variety on Thursday, June 20. Donald’s son, Kiefer Sutherland, also shared the news on social media, expressing his deep sorrow over the loss of his father.

In his post, Kiefer described Donald as one of the most significant actors in the history of film, highlighting his fearlessness in taking on various roles throughout his career. He shared a heartfelt throwback photo of himself as a child with his father, reminiscing about their time together.

Over the span of nearly six decades, the Canadian-born actor made a name for himself in both film and television. His impressive list of credits includes iconic projects such as M*A*S*H, Pride & Prejudice, Klute, and his memorable portrayal of President Snow in The Hunger Games film series. Recent appearances include roles in the series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Swimming With Sharks in 2022.

Kiefer Sutherland has always held his father’s work in high regard, praising Donald as one of the most prolific and important actors in the English language. The father-son duo even had the chance to act alongside each other in the 2015 western film Forsaken, a moment that held great significance for Kiefer.

Growing up, Kiefer was primarily raised by his mother, Shirley Douglas, and wasn’t exposed to many of his father’s movies due to their mature content. It wasn’t until he reached adulthood that Kiefer truly understood the extent of his father’s talent and contributions to the world of cinema. Witnessing Donald receive the prestigious 2017 Honorary Oscar from the Academy’s Board of Governors was a proud moment for Kiefer, showcasing his father’s remarkable career achievements.

Donald Sutherland’s legacy as a versatile and dedicated actor will continue to live on through his vast body of work, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His passion for his craft and his unwavering commitment to his roles have solidified his status as a true icon in the world of acting. Hollywood will forever remember and honor the remarkable talent of Donald Sutherland.