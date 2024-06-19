Firerose has made serious allegations against Billy Ray Cyrus regarding extreme domestic abuse in response to his divorce filing. According to the documents obtained by People, she accused her estranged husband of unpredictable and volatile behavior that resulted in extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse. She also mentioned that his behavior was influenced by persistent drug use, including marijuana consumption.

In her court documents filed in Tennessee, Firerose expressed that she felt like she was walking on eggshells in their marital home as she approached the date for her preventative double mastectomy. She claimed that she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek help as she feared Cyrus would interfere with her surgery or recovery at home. Cyrus allegedly served her with divorce papers less than a day before her surgery, adding to the tension in their relationship.

Despite Firerose’s accusations, Cyrus denied all allegations through a statement sent to Page Six by his representative. He claimed that Firerose was still in love with him and even begged for him to take her back, contradicting her claims of abuse and fear. Cyrus expressed regret that the divorce proceedings had turned into a public spectacle and highlighted the confusion and suspicion surrounding Firerose’s allegations.

The divorce between Cyrus and Firerose was initiated by Cyrus in May after a short seven-month marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reasons for seeking an annulment of their union on grounds of fraud. Page Six obtained a copy of a handwritten note from Firerose professing her love for Cyrus, as well as a lengthy text message reiterating her feelings of admiration and dependency on him.

In light of the escalating conflict, Cyrus filed for a temporary restraining order to prevent Firerose from using his finances. He accused her of making extravagant purchases amounting to nearly $100,000 between May and June, specifically on his American Express card. Firerose defended herself by stating that she had access to his cards since they moved in together and that a significant portion of the charges was accidental and had been refunded.

The public dispute between Cyrus and Firerose has shed light on the complexities and challenges of their brief but tumultuous marriage. Despite their initial intentions of a loving and harmonious relationship, the couple now finds themselves embroiled in legal battles and accusations that threaten to tarnish their public images and reputations. The unfolding drama serves as a cautionary tale of the unpredictable nature of relationships and the importance of communication and mutual respect in marital unions.