Days of Our Lives (DOOL) fans are in for a treat as Abe Carver and Kate Roberts Brady team up to save the fictional soap opera, Body and Soul. Despite the show being canceled, Kate and Abe are determined to breathe new life into it by moving production from LA to Salem.

During the upcoming week, Kate will meet with Chad DiMera to secure his investment in the project. This move ties Chad into the storyline, leaving fans wondering where Days of Our Lives is headed.

Abe has hinted at the resemblance of certain Salemites to key players on his favorite soap opera. This has sparked speculation about a potential lookalike for Abigail DiMera, who may be an actress spending time in Los Angeles.

The mystery surrounding Mark Greene’s girlfriend, who bears a striking resemblance to Abigail, has fans intrigued. Will she audition for a role in Body and Soul to stay close to Mark? This could be a clever plot twist orchestrated by Abe and Kate to shock Chad.

As Abe and Kate search for a new actress to play a popular character on the show, they may face challenges with recasting. The potential for Abigail’s doppelganger to land the role adds an exciting twist to the storyline.

While it’s possible that the mystery woman could turn out to be the real Abigail in disguise, the current predictions suggest otherwise. With the Body and Soul reboot set to provide Chad with some answers, viewers can expect thrilling developments in the coming episodes.

