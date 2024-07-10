Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 11, reveal that Leo Stark will have a therapy session with Marlena Evans. Leo might decide to slow things down with Kerry and try to have more meaningful relationships. Marlena will be there to help Leo unpack his thoughts and they will spend some time together watching TV with popcorn.

Chad DiMera and Jack Deveraux will be shocked to find Abigail DiMera’s empty coffin. They will update Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter about this discovery and start to investigate the mystery woman who could be Abigail. Doug and Julie Williams will hear about Abigail’s missing corpse and take a moment to celebrate their love.

Bill Hayes made his final appearance on Days of Our Lives before passing away, making his last scenes memorable for fans. Despite his absence in future episodes, his presence will always be cherished by viewers. Doug and Julie will have a powerful conversation at the Horton house, hinting at more emotional moments to come.

