Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week of August 5-9 are full of shocking twists and turns that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. In a preview video, fans got a glimpse of what’s to come, including Bonnie Kiriakis reuniting with Hattie Adams at the pub. There’s a moment of confusion when Bonnie mistakes Hattie for Marlena Evans and overhears her talking about killing her husband. Meanwhile, the real Marlena’s husband, John Black, will receive some much-needed help after being found as a prisoner in Poplar Bluff.

Chad DiMera and Jack Deveraux will burst into a room to find John, who had been missing in Greece. This discovery raises many questions about how John ended up in this situation. As the mystery unfolds, a woman from a video will eavesdrop on Chad and Jack, causing them to reel when they discover her true identity. Jack will suggest that she could be his daughter, while Chad believes she could be his wife.

Despite not bearing a strong resemblance to Marci Miller, who previously played Abigail DiMera, the mystery woman will question whether she could be the missing Abigail. This confusion adds to the ongoing drama and mystery surrounding the characters in Salem. Meanwhile, Brady Black and Fiona Cook will share an intimate moment, hinting at a potential deeper connection between them.

At the Salem PD, Jada Hunter will update Paulina Price on the case of Robert “Bobby” Stein, also known as Everett Lynch. Although the case appears to be closed with a suicide note and confession, Jada suspects that something isn’t quite right. She may have a hunch that someone else framed Bobby and silenced him. This revelation sets the stage for more intense drama and investigations in the coming episodes.

As the storyline continues to unfold, Connie Viniski’s plans to disrupt Stefan DiMera and Gabi Hernandez DiMera’s marriage come to light. Her manipulative tactics and revenge plans create tension and uncertainty among the characters in Salem. Additionally, Stephanie Johnson will provide support to Alex Kiriakis as they navigate through the aftermath of Everett’s demise and Theresa Donovan’s actions.

Overall, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives promise to deliver riveting drama, unexpected twists, and emotional moments for the characters and viewers alike. Stay tuned for more exciting developments and revelations as the storylines progress. For the latest updates, predictions, and news on DOOL, be sure to follow CDL for all the thrilling details.