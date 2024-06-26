Abby Elliott recently shared that Alicia Silverstone expressed interest in making a guest appearance on the popular FX show, The Bear. During the season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, Elliott revealed that Silverstone, a self-proclaimed “diehard Clueless fan,” approached her about being on the show. Elliott, who plays Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, expressed her excitement at the idea and mentioned that she would love to make it happen.

In addition to Silverstone’s potential cameo, Elliott remained tight-lipped about other guest stars in season 3. However, she did mention that Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon would be returning, with Platt playing Uncle Jimmy and Gordon portraying Claire, Carmy’s love interest. The show has been known for its impressive lineup of guest stars, with season 2 featuring John Mulaney, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

While details about the upcoming season are scarce, Elliott described the new episodes as “perfection, elevation, legacy.” The show follows the story of an obsessive restaurant owner in Chicago trying to establish his eatery. The Bear has already been renewed for a fourth season, indicating its popularity among viewers and critics alike.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Elliott addressed the speculation surrounding the characters of Carmy and Sydney, played by Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, respectively. She clarified that their relationship was intended to be platonic, despite fans hoping for a romantic connection between the two. White also confirmed that there were no romantic implications between the characters, leaving viewers intrigued about the future storyline.

The Bear season 3 is set to premiere on Hulu on June 26th at 9 p.m. EST. Fans can look forward to more drama, guest appearances, and unexpected twists as the show continues to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and talented cast. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises in the upcoming season of The Bear.