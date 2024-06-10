Iconic Romantic Comedy Starring Julia Roberts Leaving Netflix Soon

Are you ready for a romcom night? One of the greatest romantic comedies in cinema history is currently available on Netflix, but not for long. If you want to watch one of the most epic romances on the big screen, here’s how much time you have left to catch it.

Romantic comedies are often guilty pleasures for many audiences. While some may not openly admit to enjoying films like Mamma Mia!, Love, Rosie, or 10 Things I Hate About You, these movies usually offer satisfying endings and epic love stories that captivate viewers. In recent months, there has been a surge in successful romantic comedies, with some even calling it a revival of the subgenre. However, not all films have received praise, as titles like “Someone Great” and “The Half of It” left some viewers unimpressed. Nevertheless, there are plenty of streaming options available if you haven’t found the right romcom for you yet.

Classics like “The Holiday,” “About Time,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary” are often hailed as the best romantic comedy films. But let’s not forget about this 90s production starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Can you guess which movie it is? With over $463 million in box office revenue, Garry Marshall’s film is a romantic cinema classic, and you can watch it on streaming platforms today.

“Mujer bonita” is available on Netflix, a 1990 film that showcased Julia Roberts in a role like never before, with Gere as her leading man once again. Vivian, a prostitute, is hired by Edward to accompany him to various social events as his escort, but their dynamic changes when he falls deeply in love with her, forcing them to navigate the divide between their different social classes.

Jason Alexander trades his comedic role in Seinfeld for a despicable character in the film, while other actors like Laura San Giacomo and Hector Elizondo, best known for his role as Joe in “The Princess Diaries,” also make appearances. Don’t miss your chance to watch this legendary romcom before it leaves Netflix on June 22nd; you might even find yourself recreating its iconic revenge scene just like in The Office.

