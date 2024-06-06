A New ‘Hunger Games’ Book and Movie Announcement

NEW YORK (AP) — Suzanne Collins, the bestselling author of “The Hunger Games” series, is set to release a new novel titled “Sunrise on the Reaping” on March 18, 2025. This new book will take readers back to the world of Panem, 24 years before the original novel’s events.

The fifth installment in the series will explore the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, delving into the themes of propaganda and power. Inspired by the ideas of 18th-century Scottish philosopher David Hume, Collins promises a gripping narrative that questions reality and control.

In addition to the book release, Lionsgate has announced that “Sunrise on the Reaping” will hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence, the director behind the previous “Hunger Games” films, is set to helm this new adaptation.

Collins’ dystopian series has captivated audiences worldwide, with over 100 million copies sold and translations in multiple languages. The success of the franchise has spawned film adaptations starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and a stage production set to debut in London this fall.

As fans eagerly anticipate the return to Panem, Collins’ new novel promises to reignite the excitement and intrigue that made “The Hunger Games” a cultural phenomenon. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming release and film adaptation.