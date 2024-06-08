Xamã Sparks New Romance with Another Actress from ‘Renascer’ Causing a Stir

The backstage romance in the soap opera ‘Renascer’ is evolving, including a change in couples. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira from Metrópoles, actor Xamã, who plays Damião in the soap opera, was rumored to be in a relationship with Mell Muzzillo, who portrays Ritinha.

Xamã plays Damião in ‘Renascer’

The affair allegedly began during the filming, and they were inseparable, with the famous actress frequently visiting the singer’s house. However, Xamã was hesitant to make it official, leading to a cooling off between them. Just like his character in the soap opera, Xamã is now involved with another actress.

In the storyline, Damião is head over heels for Eliana, played by Sophie Charlotte. Mirroring art imitating life, the columnist revealed that Xamã is now romantically involved with the actress. It’s worth noting that in recent days, the audience has witnessed several steamy scenes between the couple Damião and Eliana, praising their chemistry. Watch the couple’s scene from the plot!