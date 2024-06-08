New Jedi Master Lee Jung-jae in Acolyte Series Filmed in Madeira

Lee Jung-jae might not be a household name like Harrison Ford or other recent Star Wars family members, but millions of people recognize him as the new face of the saga started by George Lucas, thanks to his role in the hit series Squid Game. Now, he is taking on the role of a Jedi Master in the upcoming series Acolyte, partially filmed in the beautiful island of Madeira. The series is set to debut this Wednesday on Disney+.

The transition from a Netflix super phenomenon to a mega-franchise is a significant one, but Lee Jung-jae believes that fans of both universes are not completely separate. He sees the opportunity to bridge the gap between the two fan bases and create a new following for the Acolyte series.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Lee Jung-jae’s portrayal of a Jedi Master and the unique storyline of Acolyte. The series promises to bring a fresh perspective to the Star Wars universe, and the stunning backdrop of Madeira adds an extra layer of intrigue to the show.

As the premiere date approaches, excitement is building among fans, and Lee Jung-jae’s transformation into a Jedi Master is sure to captivate audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for the premiere of Acolyte on Disney+ and witness the rise of a new Jedi Master in the Star Wars galaxy.