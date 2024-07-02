Macy Gray, the iconic RnB singer from the 90s, continues to defy aging with her timeless beauty as she embarks on an exciting new TV project. Known for her hit single “I Try” and her extensive music career, Macy Gray, whose real name is Natalie Renée McIntyre, has signed up to star in a reality television show for MTV called The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

Joining Macy in the cast are familiar faces like former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, actor/musician Chet Hanks (son of Tom Hanks), and model Josie Canseco. The show, set to premiere in the US on July 23, will feature eight famous personalities sharing a villa in an outlandish getaway setting.

This is not Macy’s first foray into the world of television. She previously appeared on ABC’s Dancing with The Stars and both the Australian and US versions of The Masked Singer. While her stint on the Australian show as “Atlantis” ended early, Macy fared better on the American version as “Sea Queen,” finishing in fourth place overall.

In addition to her television appearances, Macy has also ventured into the world of film, with credits in movies like Spider-Man, Training Day, Scary Movie 3, and Around the World in 80 Days. Despite her success in music and television, Macy’s recent appearance on ITV’s guessing game show led to speculation about her identity, with fans mistaking her for other singers before she was unveiled as Tiffany.

As Macy Gray continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma, her participation in The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets promises to showcase her unique personality and artistry in a new light. Fans of the singer can look forward to seeing her in a different setting, surrounded by other celebrities, as they embark on a reality TV adventure like never before.