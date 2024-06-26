90s R&B legend Lauryn Hill is set to embark on an anniversary tour to celebrate the 25th year of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Despite the passing years, Lauryn Hill seems to have defied the aging process and looks as youthful as ever. The album, which was released in 1998, quickly became a classic in the R&B genre, solidifying Lauryn Hill’s status as a defining voice of the 90s.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill delves into various personal struggles and experiences, including themes of love, pregnancy, and spirituality. Following the success of the album, Lauryn Hill took a step back from the spotlight due to the overwhelming nature of fame. Despite this hiatus, she later made a gradual return to music through small performances and online shows.

After a recent reunion with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill is now gearing up for a brand new tour titled ‘Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees – The Celebration Continues’. The tour is set to kick off in Tampa, Florida in August and will include two dates in the UK in October. Fans can catch Lauryn Hill live at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on October 12 and London’s O2 Arena on October 14.

The announcement of the tour comes on the heels of Apple Music naming The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as their Number One album of all time, surpassing iconic albums by artists like Michael Jackson and The Beatles. Reflecting on this achievement, Lauryn Hill expressed gratitude for the collective effort that went into creating the album, acknowledging the sacrifices and love poured into the project.

The tour is expected to feature performances of songs from both The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and The Fugees’ acclaimed album, The Score. Fans can expect a nostalgic and electrifying experience as Lauryn Hill takes the stage to celebrate the enduring legacy of her music. Pre-sale tickets are currently available for purchase, offering fans the opportunity to secure their spots for what promises to be an unforgettable concert experience.