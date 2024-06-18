Pearl Jam, the legendary rock band and one of the best-selling bands in the world, recently kicked off their international tour celebrating their latest album, Dark Matter. The tour began in Vancouver, Canada on May 4th, where the band performed a mix of songs from the new album as well as their classic hits.

During the concert, founding member and lead guitarist, Mike McCready, faced a mishap when he fell off the stage in the middle of a solo performance. Despite the unexpected tumble, McCready continued to play his guitar while lying on the ground. He impressively carried on with his solo, much to the amazement of the audience.

A video captured the moment when McCready slipped and fell during the performance of the song “Porch” from their debut album, Ten. As security rushed to help him, McCready maintained his composure and kept playing, showcasing his dedication to the music and the fans.

Fortunately, McCready emerged from the incident unscathed and even found humor in the situation, as he smiled and seamlessly transitioned back into the performance. The band is currently touring North America and will soon head to Europe before making their way to New Zealand in November for two shows at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium.

Fans can expect an electrifying performance from Pearl Jam, known for their dynamic live shows and timeless music. Despite the onstage mishap, McCready’s professionalism and passion for music shone through, leaving a lasting impression on all those in attendance.