Actor-writer-director Andrew McCarthy recently reunited with his fellow Brat Pack stars at the world premiere of his documentary “Brats” during the Tribeca Film Festival. During the event, McCarthy discussed how he disliked the Brat Pack label and the impact it had on the careers of the actors involved. The gathering also shed light on the upcoming sequel to the popular Disney Pixar film “Inside Out,” which will explore a whole new set of emotions inspired by teenagers.

In addition to the Brat Pack reunion and the Inside Out sequel, Hollywood experts are buzzing about actor Glen Powell’s recent performances. Powell has been receiving praise for his role in the Netflix film “Hit Man” and his upcoming summer movie “Twisters.” Many are now officially recognizing Powell as a rising star in the industry.

