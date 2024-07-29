80s pop icon Mike Nolan, known for his time in the band Bucks Fizz, has announced his retirement after a successful career spanning 35 years. The 69-year-old singer made this revelation during an appearance on the popular ITV show, Lorraine. Nolan shared that he feels it’s time to step back and take it easy, with plans for a farewell concert with his current bandmates from The Fizz.

Reflecting on his decision, Nolan mentioned that he had been contemplating retirement for a few years and finally decided to make it official earlier this year. Despite some initial reluctance from his bandmates, Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston, they are now actively looking for two male singers to join the group. The search is focused on individuals over the age of 50, aligning with the band’s vocal and performance needs.

Bucks Fizz rose to fame in 1981 when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with their hit “Making Your Mind Up.” Following this success, the band enjoyed a series of chart-topping singles and sold millions of records worldwide. However, their journey was not without challenges, as they faced a serious bus accident in 1984 that left all members injured, including Nolan who fell into a coma and suffered long-term health issues.

Despite the ups and downs, the band continued to persevere, with lineup changes and legal disputes leading them to rebrand as The Fizz in 2004. Through it all, their passion for music and dedication to their craft never wavered, resulting in a loyal fan base and continued success in the music industry. Their most recent album, “Smoke & Mirrors,” even made it to the UK album chart, showcasing their enduring appeal.

As Mike Nolan bids farewell to his bandmates and embarks on a new chapter in his life, fans can look back on his remarkable career with fondness and appreciation for the music he has shared over the years. While his presence in The Fizz will be missed, the band is gearing up to welcome new members and continue entertaining audiences with their timeless songs and energetic performances. Cheers to Mike Nolan for his contributions to the music world, and here’s to the next exciting chapter for The Fizz!