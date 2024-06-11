8-ways-star-trek-discovery-made-star-trek-better

8 Ways Star Trek: Discovery Revolutionized the Star Trek Franchise

Star Trek: Discovery brought new life to the iconic franchise with its unique storylines, advanced visuals, and diverse representation. The series ventured into the 32nd century, offering a fresh take on the future of Starfleet and the Federation. Discovery paved the way for new Trek shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, introducing unforgettable characters and alien species.

Star Trek: Discovery’s Impact on the Franchise

Throughout its five-season run, Star Trek: Discovery has made significant contributions to the Star Trek franchise. Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, the series premiered in 2017 on CBS All Access (now Paramount+), setting a darker tone about a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. The show introduced complex storylines involving Klingon politics, experimental technology, and Mirror Universe adventures.

As the series progressed, it reinvented itself each season, eventually leaping into the 32nd century, exploring the future of Starfleet and the Federation. While not every aspect of Discovery was universally praised, the show introduced new fans to the franchise and established itself as a success.

Star Trek: Discovery’s Contributions to the Franchise

Star Trek: Discovery played a crucial role in bringing Star Trek back to television and ushering in a new era for the franchise. Following a hiatus after Star Trek: Enterprise, Discovery premiered in 2017, showcasing that the franchise could thrive in the streaming era. Its success led to multiple spin-offs and more Star Trek content, expanding the universe and captivating audiences.

The series also offered a glimpse into Star Trek’s far future by venturing into the 32nd century, introducing new aliens, advanced technology, and exploring themes of hope and rebuilding. Discovery’s visual effects received a significant upgrade, creating a futuristic and immersive viewing experience for fans.

Star Trek: Discovery’s Legacy and Impact on Representation

Star Trek: Discovery introduced a diverse cast of characters, including LGBTQ+ representation, showcasing relationships and identities that resonated with audiences. Characters like Commander Stamets and Dr. Culber portrayed a meaningful and authentic queer relationship, while Ensign Adira Tal brought nonbinary representation to the forefront.

Moreover, Michael Burnham’s role as the second female captain to lead a Star Trek show and the first woman of color highlighted the franchise’s commitment to inclusivity. Her character paved the way for more strong female leads in the Star Trek universe, continuing the legacy of empowering and diverse storytelling.