Festival season is upon us once again, and it’s time to start thinking about what to wear to Glastonbury and beyond. While festival fashion may bring to mind flower crowns and glitter, taking inspiration from celebs like Kate Moss and Alexa Chung can elevate your look to a whole new level.

Instead of the typical festival clichés, this year, we’re looking at practical yet stylish outfits that are easy to recreate. From double denim and cowboy boots to a wax jacket paired with a mini dress and boots, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Sienna Miller’s double denim look is a great example of effortless festival style. By simply pairing denim shorts with a chambray shirt and cowboy boots, you can achieve a chic and laidback look without sacrificing comfort. Adding some statement sunglasses and hoop earrings can take the outfit to the next level.

For those looking for a more sophisticated ensemble, Lily James’ combination of a wax jacket, silk slip dress, and ankle boots is perfect for any weather conditions. The wax jacket adds a practical touch, while the slip dress adds a touch of elegance. Paired with some chunky boots and statement accessories, this outfit is both stylish and functional.

If you’re a fan of Western-inspired looks, Laura Whitmore’s fedora, denim shorts, and ankle boots outfit is a great option. Adding a suede belt and a printed blouse can elevate the look and give it a more polished feel. Don’t forget to pack a spare pair of tights just in case the weather takes a turn.

For a more relaxed and sporty vibe, take a cue from Dua Lipa and opt for track pants, trainers, and a strappy top. Adding some statement sunglasses and a logo-embroidered jacket can give the outfit a trendy edge while keeping you comfortable throughout the day.

When it comes to festival essentials, a printed mini dress paired with wellies is a classic choice. Whether you opt for a floral print or a bold pattern, adding some practical footwear and accessories can make all the difference. Don’t forget to pack some earplugs to protect your ears during the loud performances.

Lastly, if you’re looking for a playful and casual outfit, consider a graphic t-shirt paired with a denim mini skirt. Gemma Chan’s white denim skirt and knee-high boots combo is a fresh take on festival dressing that is both fun and stylish. Adding a corduroy-trimmed jacket and a funny slogan tee can complete the look.

Overall, festival fashion doesn’t have to be complicated. By taking inspiration from celebs and adding your own personal touch, you can create a stylish and practical outfit that will take you from Glastonbury to any other festival in style. So, pack your bags, grab your tickets, and get ready to rock out in style this festival season.