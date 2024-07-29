Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has not only made a lasting impact on the sport of gymnastics but also on the gymnastic moves themselves. With a total of 37 Olympic and World Championship medals to her name, Biles has managed to land five moves that are now named after her. These moves are a testament to her incredible skill, strength, and dedication to the sport.

The first move named after Biles is “The Biles on Floor.” This move, a double-back layout with a half twist, was named after her at the 2013 World Championships when she was just 16 years old. It was the beginning of a legacy that would continue to grow over the years.

The second move named after Biles is “The Biles II on Floor.” This move, a triple-double with two flips and three twists in a tucked position, was landed by Biles at the 2019 World Championships. It was another groundbreaking moment in her career and solidified her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Moving on to the vault, Biles has two moves named after her. The first is “The Biles on Vault,” a roundoff on the springboard connected to a half turn onto the vault with two full twists. Biles unveiled this move at the USA Gymnastics 2018 World Team Selection Camp and officially debuted it at the 2018 Worlds, where it was named after her.

The second vault move named after Biles is “The Biles II on Vault.” This move, also known as the Yurchenko double pike, was named after Biles at the World Championships in 2023. With a difficulty value of 6.4, it is the hardest vault in the women’s code. Biles began performing this move in 2021 but saved its debut for the 2023 World Championships.

Lastly, Biles has a beam move named after her called “The Biles on Balance Beam.” This dismount from the balance beam involves two twists and two flips and was named after her at the 2019 World Championships. It is another example of Biles’ incredible skill and innovation in the sport of gymnastics.

As Biles heads to the Paris Games, she has the opportunity to secure a sixth signature move named after her, this time on the uneven bars. If successful, she will have skills named after her on every apparatus—an incredible feat that would further solidify her legacy in the sport of gymnastics.

In conclusion, Simone Biles’ impact on gymnastics goes beyond her record-breaking medal count. Her signature moves have changed the sport itself, setting a new standard for difficulty and innovation. As she continues to push boundaries and inspire future generations of gymnasts, there is no doubt that her legacy will endure for years to come.