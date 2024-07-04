Feid, whose real name is Salomón Villada Hoyos, was born in Medellín, Colombia on August 19, 1992, and has become a well-known artist in the coffee land. Starting his career as a songwriter and producer, he worked with big names like J Balvin, Christina Aguilera, and Nicky Jam before transitioning to a singer himself.

The musical influences behind Feid’s beats can be traced back to the early 2000s, blending that era’s music with his own urban style. Growing up in the ’90s, he was inspired by famous rappers like Notorious B.I.G. and reggaeton artists like Yandel.

Feid also has an alter ego named Ferxxo, which gained recognition with the release of “Que Raro” featuring J Balvin. He has released several albums, including collaborations with artists like Yandel in “MANIFESTING 20-05 -EP.”

Recently, Feid embarked on his FERXXOCALIPSIS tour in the US, performing in arenas across the country. The tour, featuring hits like “Bubalu” and “Luna,” will conclude in Miami on July 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium, marking Feid’s first stadium performance.

In addition to his tour success, Feid reached a milestone by performing at the inauguration of the 2024 Copa America at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20. He was also featured on the cover of Billboard in March 2023.

With his unique style, energetic performances, and impressive collaborations, Feid continues to captivate audiences and make a name for himself in the music industry. His journey from songwriter to successful artist showcases his talent and dedication to his craft, promising even greater achievements in the future.