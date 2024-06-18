The 2024 Tony Awards red carpet was filled with stunning looks from various celebrities. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne looked elegant in their outfits. Taraji P. Henson and Elle Fanning also graced the event with their stylish attire.

Rachel McAdams, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jonathan Groff caught the attention of the crowd with their fashionable choices. Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe looked chic as they walked down the red carpet. Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson dazzled in their stunning ensembles.

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen, Sarah Paulson, and Billy Porter made a fashion statement with their unique outfits. Jessica Lange, Alyah Scott, Jeremy Strong, Jim Parsons, Idina Menzel, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, and Kelli O’Hara also impressed with their red-carpet looks.

Overall, the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet was a display of glamour and style, with celebrities showcasing their fashion sense and individuality. The event was a celebration of talent and creativity in the entertainment industry, and the outfits worn by the attendees added an extra layer of excitement to the prestigious awards ceremony.