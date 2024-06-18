Broadway’s biggest stars were shining at the 77th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, celebrating the best plays and musicals of the year. Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable and stylish red carpet arrivals from the event!

The beloved actress stunned in a chic black gown with white accents, while another actress dazzled in a metallic golden gown. A mother-daughter producing duo smiled brightly as they walked the carpet together, and the Succession star maintained a stoic pose for the cameras.

A Broadway legend impressed in a psychedelic black dress, and a Pose alum shimmered in a black ensemble with sparkling adornments and a cane. The actress stole the spotlight in a black tux, while another actress glittered in gold.

A cute couple looked happy and in love as they walked the carpet together, and a screen and stage icon was all smiles. The night’s host looked stunning in a striking stained glass gown, and an actress and professional dancer was resplendent in pink.

The awards gala was filled with playful and stylish looks, from a puckish thespian in a sunny yellow gown to an Oscar winner looking handsome. Another actress sparkled in a golden gown, and a six-time Tony Award winner shined in a shimmering black gown.

The red carpet was also graced by a celebrated Broadway icon in a classic tux, a comic and After Midnight host in a retro-classic ensemble, and a Cabaret star looking angelic in ivory. An acclaimed actor stole the spotlight with eye-catching couture, while a Ghosts star and his wife looked stylish and happy.

The Vogue editor and fashion icon made a chic appearance, and another actress stunned in purple. The event was a glamorous celebration of talent and style in the world of Broadway, showcasing the best of the best in the industry. The red carpet was a dazzling display of fashion and elegance, setting the stage for a night of awards and recognition for the talented individuals who make Broadway shine.