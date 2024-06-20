This summer, there are exciting TV shows, movies, and music releases to look forward to. From the return of Eddie Murphy in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” to the new installment in the “Alien” and “Terminator” franchises, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch stars in “Eric,” a film about a puppeteer’s hallucinations, and Lupita Nyong’o stars in “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which explores the beginning of the alien invasion in a noisy city.

Fans of “The Umbrella Academy” can expect the final season to premiere on Netflix in August, while Normani is set to release her first solo album, “Dopamine,” after a five-year wait. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is now in theaters, and the heartwarming comedy “Thelma” stars 94-year-old June Squibb as an action star on a quest.

For TV lovers, “The Boys” season 4 on Prime Video promises to be a thrilling continuation of the superhero satire, while the “House of the Dragon” on HBO follows the battle for the Iron Throne. Fans of “Orphan Black” can look forward to the premiere of “Echoes” on AMC and BBC America, featuring Krysten Ritter in a mysterious role.

Music enthusiasts can anticipate the release of Bon Jovi’s album “Forever” and Gracie Abrams’ album “The Secret of Us,” showcasing a new sound for the young artist. Additionally, Shaboozey’s album “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” blends country music and rap for a unique listening experience.

In the film industry, “MaXXXine” features Mia Goth’s return as Maxine Minx in a Hollywood setting, while “Terminator: Zero” takes the franchise to Tokyo in an anime format. The documentary “The Blue Angels” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron, while “Sing Sing” tells the story of a wrongfully imprisoned man finding solace in a prison theater group.

Lastly, Daisy Ridley stars in “Young Woman and the Sea,” a biographical film about swimmer Gertrude Ederle, and “Deadpool & Wolverine” brings Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney’s “Descendants: The Rise of Red” revisits ’90s royalty in a time-traveling adventure, and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” explores the possibility of co-existence between humans and apes in a dystopian future.

This summer is packed with entertainment options for everyone to enjoy, from action-packed movies to thought-provoking TV shows and music that will have you dancing all season long. Make sure to mark your calendars for these must-watch releases and albums to elevate your summer entertainment experience.