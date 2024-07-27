Every two years, people all over the world eagerly watch the Olympic opening ceremony, marking the beginning of the Games. This year, the ceremony is set to be unique as it takes place along the Seine River, a first in modern Olympics history. Instead of marching, country delegations will sail down the river, passing by iconic Paris landmarks like the Louvre and Notre Dame.

During the Parade of Nations, athletes and officials from 184 countries will showcase their national pride by making a grand entrance in matching uniforms that represent the colors of their home country. Each delegation will be led by a designated flag bearer, adding to the spectacle of the event.

With a total of 10,500 athletes participating, the Parade of Nations will span nearly 4 miles along the Seine River. The procession will be accompanied by symbolic gestures such as the release of doves, official speeches, and the playing of the Olympic Anthem to signal the official opening of the Games.

For those curious about the order in which countries will be represented in the Parade of Nations at the 2024 Paris Olympics, here is the complete list:

And the list goes on with each country marching in a specific order that is rich in tradition and symbolism. The Parade of Nations is not only a visually stunning display of diversity and unity but also a moment that highlights the coming together of nations in the spirit of friendly competition.

As the world eagerly awaits the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Parade of Nations promises to be a memorable and captivating event that celebrates the global community of athletes and fans. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights from the Games as athletes from around the world compete for glory on the international stage.