The 2024 Summer Olympics, also called the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, are set to take place in Paris, France. As the much-anticipated sporting event approaches, many are curious about the star athletes who will be representing Team USA. While it’s no surprise that Simone Biles will be competing in gymnastics and Alex Morgan in soccer, there are many other talented athletes on the team. Here is a list of some of the athletes who will be competing in popular sports for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Women’s Gymnastics Team For 2024 Paris Olympics

The 16 women who have made it onto the 2024 Women’s Gymnastics Team USA roster include well-known names such as Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, and more.

Men’s Gymnastics Roster For 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Men’s Gymnastics Team USA roster consists of 20 talented men, including Fuzzy Benas, Jeremy Bischoff, Yul Moldauer, and many others.

Team USA: Women’s Basketball

The USA Women’s Basketball team for the Summer Olympics includes players like A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and more. Notably absent is Caitlin Clark, the newest WNBA star, who expressed support for her teammates despite not making the roster.

Team USA: Men’s Basketball

The 2024 USA Men’s National Team finalists feature top players like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and many others who will represent the country at the Olympics.

Women’s Swimming Team For 2024 Paris Olympics

The women’s swimming team for the 2024 Olympics will include athletes competing in events like the 200m Butterfly, 200m Breaststroke, and 200m Backstroke.

Team USA: Men’s Swimming

The men’s swimming team for the 2024 Olympics will see athletes competing in events like the 200m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, and 200m Individual Medley.

Team USA: Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team for Team USA includes talented players like Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, and Alyssa Naeher, who will compete in various positions on the field.

Team USA: Men’s Soccer

The U.S. men’s team, making their Olympic return after over a decade, will feature players like Walker Zimmerman, Gianluca Busio, and Paxten Aaronson.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 26, 2024, and will run until August 11, 2024. Viewers can catch all the action live on Peacock. Be sure to tune in to support Team USA and watch these incredible athletes compete on the world stage.