The 2024 MLS All-Star Game is set to be an exciting match between the Major League Soccer All-Stars and the Liga MX All-Stars at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. This highly anticipated game will feature top soccer players from both leagues, providing fans with a thrilling experience.

MLS MVP Luciano Acosta will lead the MLS team as captain for the second time, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field. He will be joined by other talented players such as Federico Bernardeschi, Riqui Puig, and Cucho Hernandez, who will surely make the game an unforgettable event for spectators.

For those looking to watch the 2024 MLS All-Star Game online, Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass is the go-to platform for live streaming. By subscribing to the MLS Season Pass, viewers can enjoy all MLS games, including the All-Star match, from the comfort of their homes. With a discounted price for Apple TV+ subscribers and a seven-day free trial option, accessing the game has never been easier.

Scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, the 2024 MLS All-Star Game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), allowing fans to witness the action-packed event in real-time. While soccer superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will not be participating due to injuries, the game promises to showcase the incredible talent present in both leagues.

In addition to the All-Star Game, other key dates to mark on your calendar for the 2024 MLS season include the Leagues Cup from July 26 to August 25, Decision Day on October 19, and the highly anticipated MLS Cup 2024 on December 7. These events will offer fans more opportunities to enjoy top-tier soccer throughout the year.

