The 2024 Met Gala took place on May 6th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The red carpet was filled with stylish couples showing off their love and fashion sense.

One couple matched in all-white outfits, while another couple stood out with Jessica wearing a knee-length black dress and Jerry in a classic black tuxedo. The married couple smiled for the cameras in a black tux and a white gown adorned with black flowers and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Another pair posed together in a dark gold suit with a turtleneck and a black mermaid dress with a blue billowy base. A married couple caught attention in a shiny green to white ombre mock neck dress and a light purple suit, bringing their unique style to the event.

A cute couple donned an open black sequin suit and a pink and orange sheer floral dress with stunning Simon G Jewelry earrings and rings. Walking the red carpet, another couple turned heads in a black tuxedo with a white button-up and a black and white strapless gown.

Stunning the red carpet, one couple wore a nude sheer floral dress and a suit without a shirt, making a bold fashion statement. Another couple struck a pose in a classic tux and black dress with pink flowers, exuding elegance and charm.

A couple in a black tux and a blue strapless petal-style dress with black trim showcased their unique style on the red carpet. Rita and Taika rocked matching ensembles, with Rita in a muted multi-string dress and Taika in a leather brown suit and tie.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth walked the red carpet in similar color palettes, proving that stylish couples and PDA moments were a highlight of the 2024 Met Gala. The event was a celebration of love, fashion, and creativity, with each couple bringing their own flair to the red carpet.