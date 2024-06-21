Get ready for the third women’s major golf tournament of the year, the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which is taking place at the Sahalee Country Club in Washington. Over 150 top golfers from around the world will be competing for a record $10.4 million purse on the challenging tree-lined course.

The tournament will feature world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who recently won her second major title at the Chevron Championship, as well as U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso. Korda will be looking to add another KPMG Women’s PGA Championship title to her collection.

If you’re unable to watch the tournament on cable, you can catch all the action on Peacock, the primary streaming platform for the event. Peacock offers exclusive early coverage throughout the tournament’s four days, as well as simulcasts of NBC and Golf Channel’s TV coverage. Subscribing to Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus with no ads. In addition to the golf tournament, you’ll also gain access to the 2024 Olympics and a variety of popular TV shows and movies.

For those looking to watch the tournament for free, FuboTV’s sports-focused live TV streaming service is offering a seven-day free trial. This service provides access to over 200 channels, including NBC and Golf Channel, where you can catch the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. FuboTV also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record any rounds you may miss.

The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship began on Thursday, June 20, and will conclude with the final round on Sunday, June 23. The tournament will be broadcasted on NBC and Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing live coverage for Rounds 1 and 2 and NBC covering Rounds 3 and 4.

Check out the full TV schedule for the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, including streaming on Peacock, to make sure you don’t miss any of the action. The tournament features a lineup of talented golfers from around the world, so be sure to tune in to witness some incredible gameplay and see who will emerge victorious at Sahalee Country Club.