The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for 2024 brought back the fun and slime that everyone loves. Hosted by the iconic duo SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, the show was a hit. Taylor Swift led the nominations with six nods, followed by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Timberlake with four each. The event featured 50 first-time nominees, including some well-known names like Halle Bailey, Timothée Chalamet, and Margot Robbie.

Here’s a look at some of the winners from the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards:

Favorite Kids TV Show: The Muppets Mayhem

Favorite Family TV Show: Abbott Elementary

Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Female TV Star: Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Male TV Star: Dylan Gilmer

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston

Favorite Movie: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Gosling

Favorite Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favorite Animated Movie: Trolls Band Together

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie: Chris Pratt

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie: Hailee Steinfeld

Favorite Villain: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Music Group: Maroon 5

Favorite Song: “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

Favorite Music Collaboration: “Karma (Remix)” – Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

Favorite Breakout Artist: Jelly Roll

Favorite Album: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY – Taylor Swift

Favorite Global Music Star: Taylor Swift

Favorite Social Music Star: Madison Beer

Overall, the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards were a success, highlighting the top performers and productions in the entertainment world. With an array of categories and nominees, the show captured the excitement and energy of the industry, making it a memorable event for all involved.