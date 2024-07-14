The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for 2024 brought back the fun and slime that everyone loves. Hosted by the iconic duo SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, the show was a hit. Taylor Swift led the nominations with six nods, followed by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Timberlake with four each. The event featured 50 first-time nominees, including some well-known names like Halle Bailey, Timothée Chalamet, and Margot Robbie.
Here’s a look at some of the winners from the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards:
Favorite Kids TV Show: The Muppets Mayhem
Favorite Family TV Show: Abbott Elementary
Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Female TV Star: Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite Male TV Star: Dylan Gilmer
Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove
Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston
Favorite Movie: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Gosling
Favorite Movie Actress: Margot Robbie
Favorite Animated Movie: Trolls Band Together
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie: Chris Pratt
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie: Hailee Steinfeld
Favorite Villain: Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Music Group: Maroon 5
Favorite Song: “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé
Favorite Music Collaboration: “Karma (Remix)” – Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
Favorite Breakout Artist: Jelly Roll
Favorite Album: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY – Taylor Swift
Favorite Global Music Star: Taylor Swift
Favorite Social Music Star: Madison Beer
The 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards featured a range of categories celebrating the best in entertainment for kids and families. From favorite TV shows to music collaborations, the event showcased the diversity and talent in the industry. The winners were determined through fan voting, making it a truly interactive and engaging experience for viewers.
Overall, the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards were a success, highlighting the top performers and productions in the entertainment world. With an array of categories and nominees, the show captured the excitement and energy of the industry, making it a memorable event for all involved.