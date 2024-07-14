Get ready, kids! The 37th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards is coming up, and this year, it will be hosted by none other than SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star. Yes, you heard that right – animated characters hosting a live show! SpongeBob and Patrick have some hosting experience under their belts, having previously hosted an alternate telecast of the Super Bowl.

This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards will feature a special musical performance by Kid Laroi, the first-ever use of rainbow-colored slime on the show, and celebrations for SpongeBob’s 25th birthday. So, mark your calendars for Saturday, July 13th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to catch all the fun.

You can watch the Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT, and MTV2. Don’t have cable? No problem! There are other ways to watch the show live, so you won’t miss out on all the excitement.

SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star, voiced by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, will be the hosts of the evening. This marks the first time animated characters will be hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards, promising a unique and entertaining show.

The winners of the Kids’ Choice Awards are chosen by the kids themselves, so make sure to cast your vote before the voting deadline on Saturday, July 13th. Here are some of the categories and nominees for this year’s awards:

– Favorite Kids TV Show: Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, Raven’s Home, The Muppets Mayhem, The Really Loud House, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

– Favorite Family TV Show: Abbott Elementary, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Goosebumps, iCarly, Loki, Young Sheldon

– Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Funniest Home Videos, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, Is It Cake?, Kids Baking Championship, LEGO Masters

– Favorite Cartoon: Big City Greens, Monster High, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teen Titans Go!, The Loud House, The Simpsons

And the list goes on with categories like Favorite Movie, Favorite Music Artist, Favorite Video Game, and Favorite Social Media Star. With so many exciting nominees, the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards are shaping up to be a night full of surprises and celebrations.

So, don’t forget to tune in on Saturday, July 13th to catch all the action live and find out who will take home the coveted orange blimp trophies. It’s going to be a night to remember for kids and kids at heart alike!