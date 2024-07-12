Are you excited for the upcoming 37th annual Kids’ Choice Awards? This year, the iconic awards show will be hosted by none other than SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star, making it the first time animated characters will host the event. SpongeBob and Patrick are no strangers to hosting, as they previously hosted an alternate telecast of the Super Bowl earlier this year.

The Kids’ Choice Awards will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can catch the show on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT, and MTV2. If you don’t have access to these channels through your cable package, there are alternative ways to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards live.

This year’s musical performance will be by Kid Laroi, and for the first time ever, the show will feature rainbow-colored slime. The event will also include special birthday celebrations for SpongeBob, who is turning 25.

The 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by the voices behind SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star, Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke. The show will be a mix of live action and animation, with modern augmented reality effects.

Voting for the winners of the Kids’ Choice Awards is open to everyone, including kids and those who are young at heart. You can cast your votes until an unspecified time on Saturday, July 13. Here are some of the categories and nominees for this year’s awards:

– Favorite Kids TV Show: Featuring shows like Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more.

– Favorite Family TV Show: Nominees include Abbott Elementary, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and iCarly.

– Favorite Reality TV Show: Categories include America’s Funniest Home Videos, America’s Got Talent, and LEGO Masters.

– Favorite Cartoon: Nominees range from SpongeBob SquarePants to Teen Titans Go!

– Favorite Movie: Including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Barbie, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

– Favorite Music Artist: From Ariana Grande to Taylor Swift, there are plenty of artists to choose from.

– Favorite Video Game: Categories feature popular games like Minecraft, Roblox, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

– Favorite Social Media Star: Nominees include Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and David Kushner.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are a fun-filled event that celebrates the best in entertainment for kids and families. Don’t miss the chance to tune in and see your favorite stars take home the coveted orange blimp trophy!