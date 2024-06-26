Kasabian, the iconic British band from Leicester, has been confirmed as the secret set at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. It’s been a decade since they last performed at Worthy Farm, and fans are eagerly anticipating their return. The band is set to play at Woodsies at 6pm on Saturday, in what promises to be an hour-long electrifying set.

The news of Kasabian’s secret set has generated a lot of excitement among fans, with insiders revealing that the band was thrilled at the idea of being a surprise act. Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis suggested the idea to them, and they immediately jumped on board. The anticipation is high, and it’s expected that fans will go wild once they realize Kasabian is performing.

For many, including myself, watching Kasabian perform at Glastonbury will be a festival highlight. Their energetic performances and electrifying stage presence are sure to captivate the audience. This performance will also serve as a warm-up to their upcoming gig at Leicester’s Victoria Park on July 6, which is expected to be a massive event.

Despite forming in 1997, Kasabian rose to fame in 2004 with their self-titled debut album. Since then, they have released six No. 1 albums, solidifying their status as one of the UK’s most beloved bands. Fans have been eagerly awaiting their return to the stage, and Glastonbury is the perfect setting for their comeback.

I have fond memories of seeing Kasabian perform in the early Noughties, and their music has always held a special place in my heart. Their upcoming performance at Glastonbury is something I am looking forward to with great anticipation. Join me in raising a warm beer and enjoying the music of Kasabian at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.