The 2024 ESPY Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, bringing together the biggest names in sports and entertainment to celebrate the year’s most outstanding athletes. Among the top nominees were Simone Biles, Jaylen Brown, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Patrick Mahomes, and Shohei Ohtani.

In addition to recognizing the achievements of athletes, the ESPYs also presented honorary awards to individuals who have shown exceptional courage, perseverance, and service. Former NFL player Steve Gleason received the Arthur Ashe Award for his work raising awareness of ALS, while University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was honored with the Jimmy V Award. Prince Harry was recognized with the Pat Tillman Award for his efforts in supporting military veterans through the Invictus Games.

The night’s big winners included Patrick Mahomes for Best Male Athlete, A’ja Wilson for Best Female Athlete, Juju Watkins for Best Breakthrough Athlete, Caitlin Clark for Best Record-Breaking Performance, Jaylen Brown for Best Championship Performance, Simone Biles for Best Comeback Athlete, Lamar Jackson for Best Play, and many more.

The ESPY Awards also acknowledged the best teams in various sports, with the South Carolina Gamecocks winning for NCAA Women’s Basketball. Jayden Daniels was named Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports, while Caitlin Clark took home the award for Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports.

Other notable winners included Brenna Huckaby for Best Athlete with a Disability, Shohei Ohtani for Best MLB Player, Luka Dončić for Best NBA Player, A’ja Wilson for Best WNBA Player, Max Verstappen for Best Driver, and more.

The 2024 ESPYS were hosted by Serena Williams and aired live on ABC. The event brought together athletes, celebrities, and fans to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the sports community.