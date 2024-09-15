The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are finally back after the delayed 2023 ceremony, and Hollywood is gearing up to celebrate the best in television that aired between June 2023 and May 2024. The highly anticipated awards show will be hosted by the dynamic duo of legendary comedy actor Eugene Levy and his actor-producer son, Dan Levy. With the stage set for a night of glitz, glamour, and recognition for the outstanding talent in the industry, fans are eager to tune in and see who will take home the coveted Emmy Awards.

Event Start Time and Schedule

The 2024 Emmys are scheduled to air on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Pacific), following two hours of red carpet festivities. The awards show typically runs on schedule and wraps up in about three hours, giving viewers a jam-packed evening of entertainment and celebration. With the anticipation building for the big night, fans can expect to see their favorite stars grace the stage and accept their well-deserved accolades.

Where to Watch

ABC will be broadcasting the ceremony live from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, with streaming available on Hulu the following day for those who may have missed the live broadcast. In addition to ABC, viewers can also catch the event live on PEOPLE and EW’s websites, as well as on various social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, and The Roku Channel. With multiple options for tuning in, fans can choose the platform that best suits their viewing preferences.

Red Carpet Extravaganza

The red carpet for the 2024 Emmys promises to be a star-studded affair, with cable network E! kicking off the festivities with a red carpet show starting at 6 p.m. Eastern. Hosted by Laverne Cox, comedian Heather McMahan, and E! host Keltie Knight, the show will provide viewers with a glimpse of the glitz and glamour as celebrities make their grand entrances. For those unable to watch on TV, the red carpet show will also be streaming live on E! and the network’s social media accounts, including YouTube and Instagram.

In addition to E!’s coverage, People and Entertainment Weekly will be hosting their own Red Carpet Live show at 6 p.m. ET, with hosts Patrick Gomez and Janine Rubenstein guiding viewers through the evening’s fashion and excitement. ABC will also have its own red carpet show, hosted by Robin Roberts and ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, streaming live on ABC from 7 p.m. ET. For LA-based viewers, KTLA Live will have its own red-carpet coverage beginning at 3 p.m. PT, ensuring that fans get a front-row seat to all the pre-show festivities.

Nominations and Contenders

This year’s Emmy Awards are shaping up to be a fierce competition, with Shōgun leading the pack as the most-nominated series with a total of 25 nominations. The show has already secured an impressive 14 wins at the recent Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, setting the stage for a potential sweep at the main event. Following closely behind are The Bear with 23 nominations and Only Murders in the Building with 21, both of which are poised to give Shōgun a run for its money.

The Bear has made history this year by earning the most nominations for a comedy series in a single year, with its 23 nominations solidifying its status as a frontrunner in the comedy category. The show, which took home seven awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, is gunning for its second consecutive win for Outstanding Comedy Series, cementing its place as a fan favorite and critical darling. With the competition heating up and the stakes higher than ever, viewers can expect an exciting night of surprises and triumphs as the best of the best in television vie for the prestigious Emmy Awards.