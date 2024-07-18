The Emmy Awards nominations for 2024 were recently announced, and there are some exciting storylines to look out for this year. One of the big winners is the FX series The Bear, which received an impressive 23 nominations. This surpassed the previous record held by 30 Rock for the most nominations for a comedy series. The show stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri and has sparked debates about whether it is a comedy or not.

Another standout in the nominations is the drama series Shōgun, which received a total of 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, and Outstanding Lead Actress for Anna Sawai. Shōgun originally started as a limited series before being picked up by FX for two additional seasons. The show is notable for spotlighting non-English-language dialogue, as much of it is in Japanese.

Baby Reindeer, a controversial Netflix series created by Richard Gadd, also made a splash with 11 nominations. The series, which follows a comedian stalked by a female fan, has faced criticism after a woman claimed to be the inspiration for the stalker and sued the streaming platform for defamation.

Lead acting pairs were a big theme in this year’s nominations, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both receiving nods for Lead Actress in a Drama for their work on The Morning Show. Other notable pairings include Donald Glover and Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Imelda Staunton and Dominic West for The Crown. FX scored the second-highest number of nominations, trailing behind Netflix, with a total of 93 nominations.

One of the standout moments of the nominations was Reservation Dogs earning four Emmy nods for its final season. The Indigenous-led comedy series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi received praise for its portrayal of reservation life in Oklahoma. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who stars in the series, earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

There were also some notable firsts in this year’s nominations. Lily Gladstone, who previously won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination, earned a nomination for her role in Under the Bridge. She shared the honor with the cast of the show, which tells Reena Virk’s story. Afro-Indigenous actress Kali Reis of True Detective: Night Country also received her first Emmy nomination, making history as one of the first Indigenous actresses to be nominated.

Overall, the 2024 Emmy nominations promise an exciting lineup of talent and shows to look forward to. The awards ceremony will air live on ABC on September 15th.