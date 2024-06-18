The 2024 Emmy Awards predictions are in full swing as voting is now open. This year’s competition is more competitive than ever, with fewer series and actors on the ballots. Variety’s Awards Circuit is the go-to source for all awards news and content throughout the year. The official predictions for the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Tony Awards are curated by Variety’s senior awards editor, Clayton Davis.

The predictions are constantly being updated to reflect the current standings in the race. Other formal and informal polls suggest that the competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events.

Nearly 24,000 industry professionals, divided among 31 professional peer groups, are voting for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. Each member can vote in specific categories, and every eligible voter can cast a ballot in the top 15 series races. Nominations-round voting is currently open until June 24, with the nominations set to be announced on July 17.

The top nomination leaders for series include “The Bear,” “Shōgun,” “Fallout,” and “The Crown.” Netflix leads the pack in terms of individual networks with 117 nominations, followed by FX and Max.

The article goes on to list the top contenders in various categories such as Drama Series, Comedy Series, Limited Series, Television Movie, Lead Actors, Lead Actresses, Supporting Actors, Supporting Actresses, Guest Actors, Guest Actresses, Talk Series, Scripted Variety Series, Animated Program, Game Show, Reality Competition Program, Hosts for Game Shows and Reality/Competition Programs, Structured and Unstructured Reality, Documentary Series, Documentary Special, Hosted Nonfiction Program, Exceptional Merit, Variety Special (Pre-Recorded and Live), Directing, Writing, Music and Lyrics, and various technical categories like Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Lighting Design, Production Design, Costumes, Makeup, and more.

The article also provides insights into the Emmy Awards calendar, eligibility period, and the three divisions of the Emmys – Primetime Emmy Awards, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in American primetime television and are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS).

Overall, the 2024 Emmy Awards are shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet, with a diverse range of contenders vying for top honors in various categories. Stay tuned for the official nominations announcement and the awards ceremony in September.