Tinseltown is buzzing with baby news as some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have welcomed new additions to their families in 2024. From musicians to reality TV stars, the list of celebrity babies born this year is extensive.

Country singer Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Krewe, on June 18. This came as a surprise as Brown had previously undergone a vasectomy before the arrival of their third child. Aly Michalka and her husband, Stephen Ringer, also became parents for the first time with the birth of their son, Jack Francis, on April 21. The couple shared that they were hoping for a calm birth experience, which they achieved.

“Glee” star Darren Criss and his wife, Mia Swier, welcomed their second child, a son named Brother László Criss, on June 3. The couple shared a sweet photo of their newborn wrapped in a “Star Wars” blanket. Actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, welcomed twins in April, a son and a daughter, each with traditional West African middle names.

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, announced the arrival of their daughter, Piper Rae, on June 5. The couple shared that Piper was actually born on May 21 and that their son, Parker, was excited to be a big brother. YouTuber Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Elvis, on May 24. Elvis joins her big sister, Malibu Barbie.

Kristen Welker, anchor of “Meet the Press,” and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their second child via surrogate on May 30, a baby boy named John. This came after a long journey to expand their family. Model Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eloise Samantha Grainge, on May 20. The couple shared a black-and-white photo of their daughter’s feet on Instagram.

These are just a few of the many celebrity babies born in 2024, adding to the growing families of Hollywood’s elite. From first-time parents to seasoned pros, each new addition brings joy and excitement to these famous families. The year is far from over, and there may be even more celebrity babies on the way.